BJP's Bold Bid for Bengal: Nitin Nabin Takes Aim at Mamata on Women's Reservation

In a fiery rally, BJP president Nitin Nabin lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her and the Congress responsible for obstructing the women's reservation bill. Nabin criticized Banerjee for allegedly betraying women and failing to provide safety in the state.

Nabin warned of the necessity to dethrone the TMC to drive out infiltrators and restore national security. Promising a BJP government would prioritize good governance and national protection, he cited Prime Minister Modi's track record, like the abrogation of Article 370, as proof of deliverance.

At rallies, Nabin painted a grim picture of current law and order, alleging TMC's involvement in illegal activities. He promised that a future BJP government would focus on employment, transparency, and welfare while ensuring inclusive growth without appeasement for any single community.

(With inputs from agencies.)