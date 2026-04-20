Inferno in Sandakan: Coastal Tragedy Displaces Thousands

A devastating fire in Sandakan on Borneo Island has left about 1,000 homes in ruins and has displaced over 9,000 people, authorities reported. The blaze erupted early Sunday within the coastal settlement, quickly spreading across rows of wooden houses elevated on stilts above the sea, as stated by the fire and rescue department.

According to officials, the fire was fueled by strong winds, the closeness of homes, challenging access due to narrow routes, and low tide conditions, impeding emergency response teams from effectively reaching and managing the blaze.

No fatalities were reported despite the massive displacement. The fire's origin is still under investigation, though initial reports from Sabah's Daily Express suggest a cooking fire gone awry. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced coordinated relief efforts for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)