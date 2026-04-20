Left Menu

Inferno in Sandakan: Coastal Tragedy Displaces Thousands

A massive fire in Sandakan, Borneo Island, Malaysia, destroyed around 1,000 homes and displaced over 9,000 residents. Strong winds and construction challenges hampered firefighting efforts. Although no casualties were reported, many were forced into temporary shelters. The fire's cause is under investigation, with relief efforts currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 20-04-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 08:42 IST
Inferno in Sandakan: Coastal Tragedy Displaces Thousands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire in Sandakan on Borneo Island has left about 1,000 homes in ruins and has displaced over 9,000 people, authorities reported. The blaze erupted early Sunday within the coastal settlement, quickly spreading across rows of wooden houses elevated on stilts above the sea, as stated by the fire and rescue department.

According to officials, the fire was fueled by strong winds, the closeness of homes, challenging access due to narrow routes, and low tide conditions, impeding emergency response teams from effectively reaching and managing the blaze.

No fatalities were reported despite the massive displacement. The fire's origin is still under investigation, though initial reports from Sabah's Daily Express suggest a cooking fire gone awry. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced coordinated relief efforts for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media report

UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media r...

 Global
3
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026