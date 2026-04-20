Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes Major Blow to Russian Fleet
Ukraine's GUR military intelligence announced a successful strike on two significant Russian landing ships within the Russian-occupied region of Crimea. The operation was carried out overnight on Sunday, targeting vessels from the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in Sevastopol Bay.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 11:41 IST
Ukraine's GUR military intelligence conducted a strategic operation against the Russian Black Sea Fleet, impacting two large landing ships.
The strike, executed under the cloak of night on Sunday, was disclosed by GUR on Monday.
The targeted vessels were located in Sevastopol Bay at the time of the operation, according to GUR statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)