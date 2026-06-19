IITM, ARIES Join Hands to Strengthen Climate Monitoring

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance climate research and long-term atmospheric observations in India. The agreement was signed online on June 18, 2026, by IITM Director Dr. A. Suryachandra Rao and ARIES Director Dr. Manish Kumar Naja.

The partnership aims to strengthen scientific understanding of climate change through continuous monitoring of key climate variables and the establishment of a new Climate Observation Station at Devasthal in Uttarakhand.

New climate station planned at Devasthal

A major focus of the collaboration is the creation of a Climate Observation Station at ARIES' Devasthal campus under the Bharat Climate Observation Network (BCON). The station will monitor meteorological parameters and climate-active trace gases, including greenhouse gases, short-lived climate pollutants and soil moisture.

Located at a high-altitude hilltop, Devasthal offers favourable conditions for atmospheric observations due to its relatively clean and less polluted environment. Scientists believe the site will provide valuable baseline data on atmospheric composition, pollutant transport and climate processes affecting the Himalayan region. The observations generated from the station are expected to improve understanding of how climate change is impacting one of India's most environmentally sensitive regions.

Building a nationwide climate monitoring network

BCON is a national initiative developed and implemented by IITM under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The programme aims to establish a high-precision climate monitoring framework across the country through a network of advanced observation stations.

The data collected through BCON will help scientists identify long-term climate trends, improve climate change assessments and support evidence-based policy decisions. The initiative is also expected to strengthen India's climate research capabilities by creating a comprehensive national database of atmospheric and environmental observations.

Such long-term datasets are considered essential for tracking changes in weather patterns, greenhouse gas concentrations and other climate indicators over time.

Supporting future climate predictions

Researchers say the high-quality observations generated through BCON will play an important role in validating and improving Earth System Models used for climate forecasting. The data will support the refinement of India's first Earth System Model, the IITM ESM, helping scientists produce more accurate simulations of climate behaviour and future climate scenarios. Better modelling capabilities can assist policymakers and researchers in understanding potential climate risks and preparing effective adaptation strategies.

Scientists from IITM's Centre for Climate Change Research and ARIES participated in the online signing ceremony, marking the beginning of a collaboration expected to contribute significantly to India's long-term climate science and monitoring efforts.