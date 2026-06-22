QatarEnergy says 'operational incident' causes explosion at Ras Laffan
An explosion and fire occurred at Qatar's Barzan gas plant in Ras Laffan, injuring several people, but the incident is under control with no reported threat to public safety.
- Country:
- Qatar
QatarEnergy said an "operational incident" on Sunday at Ras Laffan, site of the country's core LNG processing operations, resulted in an explosion and fire at the area's Barzan gas plant.
The Qatari energy producer said the fire was brought under control but it did not indicate whether the explosion had caused any damage to the plant, which supplies gas to the domestic market. Qatar's interior ministry said several people were injured due to the explosion, which it attributed to a "technical accident". It said there was no leak that "poses a threat to public safety".
A Reuters witness earlier reported that a loud boom was heard in the capital Doha, south of the Ras Laffan facility.
ALSO READ
-
Dozens injured, 18 missing after blast during restart at giant Qatar LNG site
-
Qatar brings LNG tankers into Hormuz despite shipping slowdown
-
Qatar brings LNG tankers into Hormuz despite shipping slowdown
-
Fifty-four injured and 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site, authorities say
-
Fifty-four injured and 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site, authorities say