QatarEnergy says 'operational incident' causes explosion at Ras Laffan

‌QatarEnergy said ​an "operational incident" on Sunday at Ras Laffan, site of ‌the country's core LNG processing operations, resulted in an explosion and fire at the area's Barzan ‌gas plant.

The Qatari energy producer said the ‌fire was brought under control but it did not indicate whether the explosion had caused any damage ⁠to ​the plant, ⁠which supplies gas to the domestic market. Qatar's interior ministry ⁠said several people were injured due to the ​explosion, which it attributed to a "technical accident". It ⁠said there was no leak that "poses a ⁠threat ​to public safety".

A Reuters witness earlier reported that a loud boom was heard in ⁠the capital Doha, south of the Ras Laffan ⁠facility.