Sailing-Los Gallos claim first 2026 SailGP win in Halifax

Spain's Los Gallos secured their first win of the 2026 SailGP season, defeating Artemis in a four-boat final at the Canada Sail Grand Prix in Halifax.

Reuters | Spains Los Gallos Claimed Their First Win Of The Sailgp Season On Sunday | Updated: 22-06-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 03:12 IST
Sailing-Los Gallos claim first 2026 SailGP win in Halifax
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Los Gallos claimed their first ​win of the 2026 ​SailGP season on Sunday, ‌defeating Artemis ​in a four-boat final at the Canada Sail Grand Prix in Halifax. Los Gallos surged from ‌the back of the fleet in the final to deny Artemis and end the Bonds Flying Roos' bid for a record fifth consecutive event ‌win, moving Spain into second place in the overall SailGP Championship ‌standings.

• Spain is now tied on points with Emirates Great Britain, both trailing the Bonds Flying Roos in the championship. • The final was contested in winds starting ⁠at ​27 km/h, near ⁠the upper limit for the fleet's 27.5-metre wingsail and light-air foils.

• Los Gallos held ⁠off a charging ROCKWOOL Denmark by barely half a metre to claim ​the last final berth in qualifying. • Emirates Great Britain was ruled ⁠out of the day's racing after a warmup incident damaged its wing; Mubadala Brazil ⁠received ​a four-point penalty after crashing into a leeward gate mark in Race 5.

• More than 12,000 ticketed fans attended the second-ever ⁠Canada Sail Grand Prix. • The championship next races at the Emirates Great ⁠Britain Sail Grand ⁠Prix in Portsmouth, July 25-26.

• "Not easy – the risk was high – but it paid off. It means everything ‌to us," ‌said Los Gallos driver Diego Botin. (Reporting ​by Ossian Shine)

TRENDING

1
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
2
Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia
3
Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

United States
4
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repair...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026