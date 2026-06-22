Sailing-Los Gallos claim first 2026 SailGP win in Halifax

Spains Los Gallos Claimed Their First Win Of The Sailgp Season On Sunday

Spain's Los Gallos claimed their first ​win of the 2026 ​SailGP season on Sunday, ‌defeating Artemis ​in a four-boat final at the Canada Sail Grand Prix in Halifax. Los Gallos surged from ‌the back of the fleet in the final to deny Artemis and end the Bonds Flying Roos' bid for a record fifth consecutive event ‌win, moving Spain into second place in the overall SailGP Championship ‌standings.

• Spain is now tied on points with Emirates Great Britain, both trailing the Bonds Flying Roos in the championship. • The final was contested in winds starting ⁠at ​27 km/h, near ⁠the upper limit for the fleet's 27.5-metre wingsail and light-air foils.

• Los Gallos held ⁠off a charging ROCKWOOL Denmark by barely half a metre to claim ​the last final berth in qualifying. • Emirates Great Britain was ruled ⁠out of the day's racing after a warmup incident damaged its wing; Mubadala Brazil ⁠received ​a four-point penalty after crashing into a leeward gate mark in Race 5.

• More than 12,000 ticketed fans attended the second-ever ⁠Canada Sail Grand Prix. • The championship next races at the Emirates Great ⁠Britain Sail Grand ⁠Prix in Portsmouth, July 25-26.

• "Not easy – the risk was high – but it paid off. It means everything ‌to us," ‌said Los Gallos driver Diego Botin. (Reporting ​by Ossian Shine)