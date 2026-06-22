USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

The number of U.S. cases of New World screwworm has risen to 15 after three more animals tested positive in Texas, following a first domestic infestation in six decades.

Reuters | The Number Of Us Cases Of New World Screwworm Has Risen To After Three More Animals Tested Positive In Texas | Updated: 22-06-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 05:23 IST
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15
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​The number ‌of U.S. ​cases of New World screwworm has risen ‌to 15 after three more animals tested positive in Texas, the Department of ‌Agriculture said in a post on ‌social media website Xon Sunday. The USDA announcement comes nearly three weeks after the ⁠first domestic ​screwworm ⁠infestation in six decades was found in ⁠a Texas calf. New World screwworm is a ​serious pest that can infest ⁠any warm-blooded animal, including livestock, pets, wildlife, and, in ⁠rare ​cases, people. The larvae burrow into the living tissue of ⁠animals, causing severe wounds that can ⁠eventually ⁠kill, animal suffering and significant economic losses.

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