IAEA Conference Showcases Expanding Role of Particle Accelerators

More than 500 scientists, policymakers and technology experts from over 75 countries have gathered in Vienna this week to explore how particle accelerators are helping address some of the world's most pressing challenges, from cancer treatment and food security to plastic waste recycling and cultural heritage preservation.

The Second International Conference on Accelerators for Research and Innovation, organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is taking place from 22 to 26 June 2026 at the agency's headquarters in Austria. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said accelerator technologies have become powerful tools that support scientific advancement while delivering practical benefits across a wide range of sectors.

Beyond Physics Labs and Research Facilities

Particle accelerators are often associated with large scientific facilities such as the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), but their use extends far beyond fundamental physics research. Today, tens of thousands of accelerators operate worldwide, supporting everyday applications that affect millions of people. These technologies are used to sterilize medical equipment, improve food safety, treat cancer and support industrial innovation.

Only a small proportion of accelerators are dedicated to scientific research, yet the discoveries and technologies they generate contribute to fields including energy, agriculture, environmental protection, forensic science and healthcare. The conference builds on discussions launched during the first event in 2022 and aligns with several major IAEA initiatives aimed at supporting sustainable development through nuclear science and technology.

Supporting Solutions to Global Challenges

Many conference sessions are focused on how accelerator technologies can contribute to solving global problems. Under the IAEA's Atoms4Food initiative, irradiation technologies are helping extend food shelf life, control agricultural pests and support the development of crops that are more resilient to environmental pressures. Experts are discussing how electron beam technologies can improve food safety for growing populations.

Accelerators are also playing a key role in the NUTEC Plastics initiative, which uses irradiation to transform plastic waste into durable products such as construction materials and railway components. The programme is also supporting the development of bio-based plastic alternatives.

Cancer care remains another major focus. Through the Rays of Hope initiative, the IAEA is expanding access to radiotherapy equipment and specialist training in low- and middle-income countries, helping improve treatment options for patients who currently face limited access to cancer services. Accelerator technologies are additionally contributing to pandemic preparedness through the ZODIAC initiative, which supports disease detection, vaccine research and biological imaging.

Innovation and Future Development

The conference programme includes plenary discussions, technical sessions, industry exhibitions and more than 200 research presentations from scientists around the world. Experts are examining emerging areas such as artificial intelligence applications in accelerator operations, laser-based particle acceleration and next-generation synchrotron facilities that support advanced scientific research.

The event is also highlighting future infrastructure projects. The IAEA has introduced a Transportable E-beam System and is developing a new accelerator-based ion beam facility at its laboratories in Seibersdorf, Austria. Technical visits to research and medical facilities, including the MedAustron proton therapy centre, are giving participants an opportunity to see accelerator technologies in action.

As countries seek innovative solutions to health, environmental and development challenges, the conference demonstrates how particle accelerators are evolving from highly specialized scientific instruments into practical technologies with benefits that reach far beyond the laboratory.