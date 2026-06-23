Iran says IAEA inspections of damaged nuclear sites are not planned

Iran Has Neither Held A Meeting With International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi In Switzerland Nor Plans For The Un Nuclear Watchdog To Inspect Irans Damaged Nuclear Facilities

Iran ​has ‌neither held ​a meeting with International Atomic ‌Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi in Switzerland nor plans ‌for the U.N. nuclear ‌watchdog to inspect Iran's damaged nuclear facilities, a foreign ⁠ministry spokesperson ​said ⁠on Tuesday.

Esmaeil Baghaei said ⁠there was no protocol ​for such inspections, adding that ⁠Iran would continue its ⁠current obligations ​as a member of the nuclear ⁠Non-Proliferation Treaty and under its safeguards ⁠agreement ⁠with the IAEA. ( Reporting by Dubai ‌Newsroom. ‌Editing by Mark ​Potter)