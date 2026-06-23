Iran says IAEA inspections of damaged nuclear sites are not planned
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson stated that the country will not allow IAEA inspections of its damaged nuclear facilities, citing a lack of protocol for such inspections.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran has neither held a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi in Switzerland nor plans for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to inspect Iran's damaged nuclear facilities, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Esmaeil Baghaei said there was no protocol for such inspections, adding that Iran would continue its current obligations as a member of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and under its safeguards agreement with the IAEA. ( Reporting by Dubai Newsroom. Editing by Mark Potter)
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