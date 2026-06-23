Petronas makes new discovery at offshore block in Suriname, President says
Petronas has made another significant discovery at offshore Block 52 in Suriname, marking a promising development for the country's oil and gas sector.
- Country:
- Suriname
Malaysia's state-controlled energy producer Petronas has made another discovery at offshore Block 52 in Suriname, the South American country's President Jennifer Simons said on Tuesday.
"This is really good news for us," she said at an energy conference, without elaborating on details. It "sets the base for multiple oil and gas development and a brighter future for Suriname," she added.