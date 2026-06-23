Petronas makes new discovery at offshore block in Suriname, President says

Malaysias Statecontrolled Energy Producer Petronas Has Made Another Discovery At Offshore Block In Suriname

​Malaysia's state-controlled energy ‌producer Petronas ​has made ‌another discovery at offshore Block 52 in Suriname, ‌the South American country's ‌President Jennifer Simons said on Tuesday.

"This is ⁠really ​good ⁠news for us," she ⁠said at an ​energy conference, without elaborating on ⁠details. It "sets the ⁠base for ​multiple oil and gas development ⁠and a brighter future ⁠for Suriname," ⁠she added.