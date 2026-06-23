Petronas makes new discovery at offshore block in Suriname, President says

Petronas has made another significant discovery at offshore Block 52 in Suriname, marking a promising development for the country's oil and gas sector.

Reuters | Malaysias Statecontrolled Energy Producer Petronas Has Made Another Discovery At Offshore Block In Suriname | Updated: 23-06-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 23:36 IST
Petronas makes new discovery at offshore block in Suriname, President says
  • Country:
  • Suriname

​Malaysia's state-controlled energy ‌producer Petronas ​has made ‌another discovery at offshore Block 52 in Suriname, ‌the South American country's ‌President Jennifer Simons said on Tuesday.

"This is ⁠really ​good ⁠news for us," she ⁠said at an ​energy conference, without elaborating on ⁠details. It "sets the ⁠base for ​multiple oil and gas development ⁠and a brighter future ⁠for Suriname," ⁠she added.

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026