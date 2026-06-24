The city of Sevastopol ‌in Russia-annexed Crimea and Moscow-held parts of the Ukrainian region of Kherson were facing power outages on Wednesday, the Kremlin-installed authorities said, adding to fuel shortages as Kyiv intensifies attacks. Sevastopol, the biggest city on the Crimea ‌peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, was left with no power after Ukraine attacked energy facilities ‌there, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city's Russian-installed governor, said on Telegram. Sevastopol was under drone attack, he said earlier on Wednesday, and the nearby Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region were also partially or fully cut off from power, the Moscow-installed Governor Vladimir ⁠Saldo said ​separately. Saldo did not ⁠provide further details. Kyiv has intensified strikes on the supply routes for Crimea, triggering curbs on public activities in the wake ⁠of a fuel supply crisis. Trolleybuses in Sevastopol will not be operating on Wednesday, Razvozhayev said, as he also ​asked parents to keep children at home. Russia's Orenburg region, more than 1,000 km (621 miles) southeast of ⁠Moscow, has downed a number of drones over an industrial facility, Governor Yevgeny Solntsev said on Telegram, without providing details.

It was ⁠not ​immediately clear whether any damage occurred in the remote region, which borders Kazakhstan and is also home to a number of industrial facilities including a gas processing plant and an oil refinery. In ⁠Russia's border Belgorod region, a man was killed and a woman was injured in a drone ⁠attack, local authorities said. Additionally, ⁠Russian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia killed one person on Wednesday, local authorities said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the details ‌of the latest ‌strikes.