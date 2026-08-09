Heatwave Risks Underestimated: Reinsurance CEO Warns

Authorities have significantly underestimated the dangers posed by heatwaves, leading to numerous fatalities, according to Andreas Berger, CEO of Swiss Re. As Europe battles record-breaking summer temperatures, excess deaths, especially among the elderly, are mounting, particularly in France and Spain.

The Swiss Re executive underscored the urgent need for heightened awareness of the risks associated with these extreme weather events. The alarm comes amidst the company's report of a 9% rise in net profit for the first half of 2026, though it's too early to determine the impact of the excess mortality on Swiss Re's financials.

Europe, the fastest-warming continent, faces increasing challenges as climate change exacerbates extreme weather, spotlighting the necessity for better preparedness and response strategies to mitigate the impact on human life.