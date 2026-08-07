Crisis in European Prisons: Battling Overcrowding and Extreme Heat

A heatwave crisis is exposing issues in European prisons, including overcrowding and inadequate facilities. Reports from France, Italy, and Belgium highlight the severe conditions inmates face, exacerbating tensions and raising concerns among activists and officials about the need for immediate reforms to address these human rights issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST
Crisis in European Prisons: Battling Overcrowding and Extreme Heat
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  • Country:
  • France

Amid soaring temperatures, French prisons have been thrust into a crisis, highlighting severe overcrowding and outdated facilities. In Orleans-Saran, inmates like 29-year-old Manu endure scorching heat in their cells.

Activists and prison authorities across France, Italy, and Belgium report an escalation of issues during heatwaves, prompting urgent calls for reform. French chief prison inspector, Dominique Simonnot, emphasizes the dire living conditions inmates face.

In response, governments are enhancing shower access and water supplies, yet much remains to be done. The focus now shifts to addressing overcrowding and improving ventilation, as escalating temperatures worsen tensions behind bars.

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