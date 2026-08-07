Crisis in European Prisons: Battling Overcrowding and Extreme Heat

Amid soaring temperatures, French prisons have been thrust into a crisis, highlighting severe overcrowding and outdated facilities. In Orleans-Saran, inmates like 29-year-old Manu endure scorching heat in their cells.

Activists and prison authorities across France, Italy, and Belgium report an escalation of issues during heatwaves, prompting urgent calls for reform. French chief prison inspector, Dominique Simonnot, emphasizes the dire living conditions inmates face.

In response, governments are enhancing shower access and water supplies, yet much remains to be done. The focus now shifts to addressing overcrowding and improving ventilation, as escalating temperatures worsen tensions behind bars.