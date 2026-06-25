U.S. Vice President Reviews Turkey's F-35 Sale Amidst S-400 Tensions

Us Vice President Jd Vance Indicated On Wednesday That A Review Was Under Way To See How The United States Could Sell Turkey F Fighter Jets Given Ankaras Acquisition Of Russian S Missile Defense Systems Pete And The Entire Team Are Reviewing This Right Now

U.S. Vice President JD Vance revealed on Wednesday that a review is in motion to evaluate the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. The sale has been stalled due to Turkey's prior acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

Vance remarked that both Pete and the team are carefully scrutinizing the situation. Certain certifications are necessary to ensure the process aligns with American law, and the President has tasked them with this responsibility.

This development highlights ongoing international complexities, as U.S. officials balance legal compliance with strategic alliances in defense trade. The review aims to clear hurdles while maintaining geopolitical stability.