Mario Goetze Reflects on Iconic World Cup Moment at FIFA Exhibit

Mario Goetze revisited his iconic 2014 World Cup moment while attending a FIFA Museum exhibition in Manhattan. Reflecting on the significance of his winning goal against Argentina, Goetze, once a young player, now appreciates the historical impact of his achievement and shares insights on Lionel Messi's enduring football legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mario Goetze Stood Beside The World Cup Trophy Again On Wednesday | Updated: 25-06-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 02:32 IST
Mario Goetze Reflects on Iconic World Cup Moment at FIFA Exhibit

Mario Goetze, the footballer who clinched Germany's World Cup victory with a memorable goal in 2014, reflected on the moment during a FIFA Museum event in New York's Rockefeller Center. Standing by the trophy, he reminisced about the emotions and significance of that pivotal time in his career.

Goetze, then 22, recalls the event from the World Cup final—his match-winning goal against Argentina—a triumph that has only grown in significance over time. He admitted that as a young player, he couldn't fully grasp the historical weight of his achievement, but now recognizes the moment's importance for Germany and himself.

Discussing Lionel Messi, Goetze acknowledged taking an ill-timed photo with the Argentine star post-match, expressing admiration rather than mockery. Now, as Messi continues to impress on the 2026 stage, Goetze is astounded by his enduring excellence, alongside Ronaldo, as football legends.

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