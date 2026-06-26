Europe's Scorching Heatwave: A Climate Crisis Unveiled

The Recordbreaking Heatwave Engulfing Western Europe Would Have Been Virtually Impossible Without Humancaused Climate Change

The latest heatwave engulfing Western Europe has been labeled 'virtually impossible' without the influence of human-induced climate change, according to climate experts.

The World Weather Attribution group reports that this severe heatwave has resulted in record-breaking high temperatures across Europe, including the UK, where June temperatures peaked dangerously.

The urgent need to address human-caused global warming is underscored by experts, who point to greenhouse gas emissions as key contributors to these escalating conditions.