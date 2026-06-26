Europe's Scorching Heatwave: A Climate Crisis Unveiled
The unprecedented heatwave affecting Western Europe, deemed 'virtually impossible' without human-induced climate change, has drastically increased night-time temperatures. The World Weather Attribution group's analysis highlighted record-high temperatures across Europe, with over 45% of major cities experiencing peak heat stress levels. Scientists emphasize the urgent need to address greenhouse gas emissions.
The latest heatwave engulfing Western Europe has been labeled 'virtually impossible' without the influence of human-induced climate change, according to climate experts.
The World Weather Attribution group reports that this severe heatwave has resulted in record-breaking high temperatures across Europe, including the UK, where June temperatures peaked dangerously.
The urgent need to address human-caused global warming is underscored by experts, who point to greenhouse gas emissions as key contributors to these escalating conditions.