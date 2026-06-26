Massive Hack: Iranian National Arrested for $3.4 Billion Cyber Attack

Montenegrin police and the FBI have arrested an Iranian national accused of significant hacking attacks against U.S. infrastructure, causing $3.4 billion in damages. The suspect, who holds dual Iranian and Turkish citizenship, faces charges of conspiracy, computer fraud, hacking, and identity theft in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montenegrin Police And The Us Federal Bureau Of Investigation Arrested An Iranian National Suspected Of Hacking Attacks That Damaged Us Infrastructure To The Tune Of Billion | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:06 IST
Massive Hack: Iranian National Arrested for $3.4 Billion Cyber Attack
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Montenegrin police, in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, have apprehended an Iranian national alleged to have executed hacking attacks on U.S. infrastructure, resulting in damages totaling $3.4 billion.

The 39-year-old man, who also holds Turkish citizenship, was arrested in the Adriatic coastal resort of Kotor. He is wanted by the Southern District Court in New York to face charges that include conspiracy to commit computer fraud, hacking, and identity theft.

The issue is set to proceed to a High Court judge in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, for extradition proceedings. The compromised data and university accounts are reported to have benefited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iranian entities.

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