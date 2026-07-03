Hungary Tightens Grip on EV Battery Industry Amid Pollution Concerns

Hungary is intensifying its regulatory oversight on the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry by establishing a new authority tasked with monitoring and sanctioning pollution, according to Tisza party lawmaker Zsolt Tarkanyi. This decision is part of a broader strategy to address environmental concerns that have grown since Hungary became a key hub for EV battery manufacturing under former leader Viktor Orban.

Despite foreign investments worth €26 billion from South Korean and Chinese firms, heightened scrutiny and political opposition have prompted Environment Minister Laszlo Gajdos to consider closing non-compliant factories. The recent suspension of a Chinese battery parts maker's production license due to pollution has underscored the urgency of these measures.

The government plans to introduce robust reforms, including pollution fines linked to company turnover. This comes as several manufacturers, including Samsung, face legal actions over environmental violations. The new authority, expected to be operational by September, aims to enforce stringent standards across the sector.