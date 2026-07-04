Seismic Rumble: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook the coastal region of central Chile on Friday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), causing concerns but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck near the coast of central Chile on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The quake, registering at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), prompted attention from seismologists and residents alike.
Although there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities continued to assess the situation as a precautionary measure regarding potential aftershocks.
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