India Seeks Urgent Probe into Desecration of Sailor's Body in Venezuela

The Indian government on Friday called for a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged desecration of the body of Indian sailor Rakesh Chauhan in Venezuela. Family members claim his vital organs were removed, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs, led by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, to demand transparency and action from Venezuelan authorities.

The Indian Embassy in Caracas has been actively pursuing the case. In a statement, the embassy urged Venezuelan officials to investigate the alleged desecration and missing organs. Since news of the incident broke, the embassy has been in constant communication with local authorities to ensure justice is served.

The controversy escalated after Ranjana Chauhan, the sailor's wife, accused the employing company of providing no explanation for her husband's death. She claimed his organs were missing when his body was returned to India. A second autopsy in India confirmed the absence of internal organs, prompting complaints to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Forward Seamen's Union of India, which also highlighted documentation irregularities.