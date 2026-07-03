Venezuela's Amuay Refinery Back in Service After Outage

Amuay refinery, Venezuela's largest, resumed operations after a power outage, processing 140,000 bpd of crude. Power disruptions hit several refineries after two earthquakes. El Palito refinery restored power but hasn't restarted operations. PDVSA didn't comment, but Oil Minister assured fuel for domestic supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Venezuelas | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:28 IST
Venezuela's Amuay Refinery Back in Service After Outage

Venezuela's largest refinery, Amuay, resumed processing crude on Friday, following a power outage that brought operations to a halt. The facility is now processing 140,000 barrels per day and its fluid catalytic cracker is back in action, as confirmed by three sources from the refinery.

The recent power outage is part of a larger issue affecting several refineries in the country, triggered by two devastating earthquakes last week. While power has been restored at the 146,000-barrel-per-day El Palito refinery, operational units remain offline due to post-earthquake complications, according to separate sources.

The state-owned oil company PDVSA did not respond to requests for comments. Meanwhile, Oil Minister Paula Henao assured the public that fuel distribution within the country would continue uninterrupted, despite the ongoing challenges faced by the petroleum sector.

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