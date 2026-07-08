Vietnam's Power Dilemma: Balancing Energy Needs Amid Global Unrest

Vietnams Government Is Considering Building More Coalfired Power Plants To Ensure It Can Meet Its Energy Needs

Vietnam is eyeing the construction of more coal-fired power plants as it grapples with energy supply challenges in the wake of the Iran conflict. The government acknowledges a need to boost energy security to meet the demands of its burgeoning economy.

The Middle East tensions have disrupted LNG supply security, prompting Vietnam's government to possibly revise its national power strategy, previously aimed at expanding LNG output significantly. Underperformance in reaching LNG goals has stemmed from regulatory and investor barriers.

Currently, coal-fired plants contribute over half of Vietnam's electricity output. As the nation targets an installed capacity of up to 236 GW by 2030, coal and LNG are expected to play key roles despite the emphasis on renewable energy sources.