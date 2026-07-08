Crisis on Crimea: Fuel Shortages and Tensions Rise
The Russian-backed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, reported a tense fuel and energy situation due to Ukrainian strikes on infrastructure. Aksyonov held discussions with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, identifying solutions without revealing details. Crimea faces fuel shortages and power blackouts following Ukrainian drone strikes targeting transport links and electricity substations.
The governor of the Russian-backed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced a tense situation regarding fuel and energy across the Black Sea peninsula. This stems from ongoing Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure and supply routes, raising concerns over prolonged shortages.
Aksyonov disclosed that after discussions with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, strategies to address the crisis were formulated, though specifics were not shared. The territory, annexed by Russia in 2014, is now a critical point in Russia's nation-wide fuel shortages.
The peninsula has also witnessed power outages as Ukraine has targeted its electricity substations, further compounding the crisis in the region.