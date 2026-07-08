The Russianbacked Governor Of Crimea Said On Wednesday That The Fuel And Energy Situation On The Black Sea Peninsula Was Tense And Likely To Remain So

The governor of the Russian-backed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced a tense situation regarding fuel and energy across the Black Sea peninsula. This stems from ongoing Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure and supply routes, raising concerns over prolonged shortages.

Aksyonov disclosed that after discussions with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, strategies to address the crisis were formulated, though specifics were not shared. The territory, annexed by Russia in 2014, is now a critical point in Russia's nation-wide fuel shortages.

The peninsula has also witnessed power outages as Ukraine has targeted its electricity substations, further compounding the crisis in the region.