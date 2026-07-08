Controversy Clouds Senate Candidate Platner's Campaign
Senate candidate Graham Platner faces pressure to withdraw after accusations of sexual misconduct. The Maine Democratic Party insists he drop out to select another candidate for the November elections. Major supporters, including Bernie Sanders, have also urged him to leave the race amid mounting controversies.
Maine Democratic Party has increased pressure on U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner to exit the race following serious allegations of sexual misconduct. The party emphasizes the necessity for Platner's withdrawal to nominate a replacement for the November elections against Republican Senator Susan Collins.
Platner's campaign has kept silent amid growing controversies, including accusations from a former partner and uncovered Nazi-linked tattoos. Some of his most notable supporters, such as Senator Bernie Sanders, have publicly pushed for him to step aside to maintain election integrity.
Democratic Socialists of America co-chair, Ashik Siddique, criticized the lack of thorough vetting in the candidate recruitment process, highlighting fissures among left-wing factions supporting insurgent candidates like Platner this year.
ALSO READ
-
Maine Senate Race Turmoil: Graham Platner Faces Pressure to Withdraw
-
Trump's 'Communism' Campaign: A Fear Tactic for the Midterms
-
Bernie Sanders urges Platner to quit Maine Senate race as Democrats vie to succeed him
-
Senator Sanders Urges Withdrawal Amidst Maine Senate Race Scandal
-
Political Turmoil: Maine's Senate Nominee Under Pressure