Controversy Clouds Senate Candidate Platner's Campaign

Senate candidate Graham Platner faces pressure to withdraw after accusations of sexual misconduct. The Maine Democratic Party insists he drop out to select another candidate for the November elections. Major supporters, including Bernie Sanders, have also urged him to leave the race amid mounting controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Embattled Us Senate Candidate Graham Platner Faced Mounting Pressure To Drop Out Of The Race On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:20 IST
Controversy Clouds Senate Candidate Platner's Campaign

Maine Democratic Party has increased pressure on U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner to exit the race following serious allegations of sexual misconduct. The party emphasizes the necessity for Platner's withdrawal to nominate a replacement for the November elections against Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Platner's campaign has kept silent amid growing controversies, including accusations from a former partner and uncovered Nazi-linked tattoos. Some of his most notable supporters, such as Senator Bernie Sanders, have publicly pushed for him to step aside to maintain election integrity.

Democratic Socialists of America co-chair, Ashik Siddique, criticized the lack of thorough vetting in the candidate recruitment process, highlighting fissures among left-wing factions supporting insurgent candidates like Platner this year.

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