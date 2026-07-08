Trump's New Air Force One Unveiling: A Journey for 'Old Time's Sake'
President Donald Trump announced plans to fly an old Air Force One plane from Turkey to the UK, while the newly refurbished aircraft, donated by Qatar, also visits the UK. The overhaul, featuring a new livery, was completed by L3Harris Technologies and includes extensive security upgrades.
In a recent announcement, former President Donald Trump revealed he would fly an older model of Air Force One from Turkey to the UK 'for old time's sake'. The gesture coincides with a visit from the newly overhauled Air Force One, which was gifted to the U.S. by Qatar.
The newly updated aircraft, a Boeing 747, will be showcased at RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom, allowing U.S. service members to explore its new features. The refurbishments, undertaken by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies, include a distinctive red, white, dark blue, and gold livery designed by Trump himself.
The acceptance and upgrading of the Qatari jet, however, have not been without controversy. Security enhancements such as missile defense capabilities and advanced communication systems were needed to ensure the safety and confidentiality of the luxurious aircraft.
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