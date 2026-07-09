Russia has criticized NATO following the alliance's summit in Turkey, warning that its actions could have dire global consequences. NATO's announcement of military support for Ukraine and its emphasis on collective defense has been called a dangerous move by Russian officials.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated that NATO's expansion and defensive focus are misguided steps that could lead to disaster. The alliance's provision of €70 billion in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026 has been particularly alarming for Russia.

Zakharova further highlighted perceived fissures between NATO member nations, primarily between the United States and its allies, emphasizing that internal disagreements persist. Meanwhile, NATO officials argue that these discussions display the alliance's democratic nature.