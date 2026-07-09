NATO's Calculations: A Potential Global Risk?

Russia strongly condemned NATO's recent decisions during a Turkey summit, labeling them potentially catastrophic. NATO announced military aid to Ukraine and a reinforced collective defense strategy. Despite reassurances of alliance unity, Russia noted existing fractures within NATO, especially between the U.S. and its partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Denounced Natos Decisions At A Summit In Turkey On Wednesday | Updated: 09-07-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 03:58 IST
NATO's Calculations: A Potential Global Risk?
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Russia has criticized NATO following the alliance's summit in Turkey, warning that its actions could have dire global consequences. NATO's announcement of military support for Ukraine and its emphasis on collective defense has been called a dangerous move by Russian officials.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated that NATO's expansion and defensive focus are misguided steps that could lead to disaster. The alliance's provision of €70 billion in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026 has been particularly alarming for Russia.

Zakharova further highlighted perceived fissures between NATO member nations, primarily between the United States and its allies, emphasizing that internal disagreements persist. Meanwhile, NATO officials argue that these discussions display the alliance's democratic nature.

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