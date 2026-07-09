Paramount Acquisition Delay: Legal Hurdle in Warner Bros Deal
Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros faces delays, extending the closing date to after July 22. The Oregon Attorney General seeks a 60-day postponement to review records, requesting a court order for the delay. Originally slated to close by July 16, Paramount has revised its timeline.
Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros, valued at $110 billion, has hit another roadblock, with the closing date now pushed beyond July 22.
The Oregon Attorney General, Dan Rayfield, is petitioning a Multnomah County court for a 60-day delay to scrutinize records thoroughly.
Initially, Paramount indicated a closing by July 16, but has since adjusted the timeline amid the state's intervention.
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