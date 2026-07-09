Paramount Acquisition Delay: Legal Hurdle in Warner Bros Deal

Paramount Has Said It Will Not Close Its Billion Acquisition Of Warner Bros Before July

Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros, valued at $110 billion, has hit another roadblock, with the closing date now pushed beyond July 22.

The Oregon Attorney General, Dan Rayfield, is petitioning a Multnomah County court for a 60-day delay to scrutinize records thoroughly.

Initially, Paramount indicated a closing by July 16, but has since adjusted the timeline amid the state's intervention.