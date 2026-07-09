Monsoon Deficit Threatens India's Agricultural Output

India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall to western and southern regions, impacting the sowing of cotton, soybeans, and corn. This shortfall coincides with the Madden-Julian Oscillation's unfavorable conditions, prompting advisories for farmers to shift to low-water-intensive crops amid fears of an increased rainfall deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Monsoon In India Is Expected To Bring Belowaverage Rainfall To The Countrys Western And Southern Regions Over The Next Fortnight After Heavy Rain Lashed The West Coast This Week | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:12 IST
Monsoon Deficit Threatens India's Agricultural Output
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India is bracing for a week of below-average monsoon rainfall across its western and southern areas, following recent downpours along the west coast. This weather pattern is projected to hinder the sowing of major crops like cotton, soybeans, and corn, according to senior weather officials.

The monsoon, which accounts for approximately 70% of India's annual rain, is vital for replenishing water sources in a nearly $4 trillion economy. Half of India's farmland lacks irrigation, with agriculture providing livelihoods for about half the population. Scientist S. D. Sanap from the India Meteorological Department attributes the low rainfall forecast to an unfavorable Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which impacts short-term monsoon activity.

The country recorded a 39.8% below-average rainfall in June, and the trend is expected to persist into July. Farmers have been advised to adapt by planting short-duration and low-water-intensive crops. If dry spells continue, it could significantly affect crop growth, threatening the livelihoods of many across India.

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