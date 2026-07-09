Stellar Endurance: How WD 1856 b Survived Its Star's Death

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have observed an exoplanet named WD 1856 b that has outlived its star, providing new insights into the survival of planets after the death of their sun-like stars. Located in the constellation Draco, 81 light-years from Earth, this gas giant is about eight times the mass of Jupiter.

The planet's close orbit around a white dwarf, a stellar remnant formed after the sun-like star's demise, challenges existing theories on planetary survival. The researchers propose two competing ideas for its current position: it either narrowly escaped engulfment or was influenced by nearby red dwarfs pushing it closer to the white dwarf.

Scientists have reported the planet's unexpected warmth and unusual gravitational dynamics due to its place in a triple star system. Despite the sun's eventual transformation into a white dwarf, causing planets to drift away, Earth's fate remains uncertain, leaving researchers with billions of years to unravel this cosmic mystery.