Iraq and HKN Energy: A New Era for Hamrin Oilfield

Iraq Signed An Agreement With Us Company Hkn Energy To Develop The Hamrin Oilfield

Iraq has signed a pivotal agreement with the U.S. company HKN Energy, aimed at developing the Hamrin oilfield, as announced on Thursday.

The deal underscores Iraq's ambition to increase its oil production capacity to 140,000 barrels per day. It also aims to achieve an average gas production of 40 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

This development marks a significant stride in Iraq's efforts to enhance its energy sector, aligning with broader goals for economic growth and energy sustainability.