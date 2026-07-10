Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire after drone attack, local authorities say
A drone attack on Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region sparked a fire, while air defence units reportedly downed 376 Ukrainian drones overnight.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region caught fire after a drone attack, local authorities said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday. No one was injured, according to preliminary information, the authorities said.
In Russia's Rostov region, fires are being put out at two fuel depots and at the Taganrog sea port, governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram. The Russian Defence Ministry said that air defence units had downed 376 Ukrainian drones overnight.