Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire after drone attack, local authorities say

A drone attack on Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region sparked a fire, while air defence units reportedly downed 376 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Reuters | Russias Ilsky Oil Refinery In The Southern Krasnodar Region Caught Fire After A Drone Attack | Updated: 10-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 10:28 IST
Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire after drone attack, local authorities say
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russia's ​Ilsky oil ‌refinery in the ​southern Krasnodar region ‌caught fire after a drone attack, local authorities said on ‌the Telegram messaging app ‌on Friday. No one was injured, according to preliminary ⁠information, the ​authorities ⁠said.

In Russia's Rostov region, fires ⁠are being put out at ​two fuel depots and at ⁠the Taganrog sea port, ⁠governor ​Yury Slyusar said on Telegram. The Russian Defence ⁠Ministry said that air defence ⁠units ⁠had downed 376 Ukrainian drones overnight.

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