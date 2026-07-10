Russia's Ilsky oil refinery catches fire after drone attack, local authorities say

​Russia's ​Ilsky oil ‌refinery in the ​southern Krasnodar region ‌caught fire after a drone attack, local authorities said on ‌the Telegram messaging app ‌on Friday. No one was injured, according to preliminary ⁠information, the ​authorities ⁠said.

In Russia's Rostov region, fires ⁠are being put out at ​two fuel depots and at ⁠the Taganrog sea port, ⁠governor ​Yury Slyusar said on Telegram. The Russian Defence ⁠Ministry said that air defence ⁠units ⁠had downed 376 Ukrainian drones overnight.