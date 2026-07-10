China and US-Mexico border experienced record dust storms in 2025, UN agency says

A new World Meteorological Organization report highlights record-breaking sand and dust storms in China and the US-Mexico border region in 2025, causing widespread disruptions and environmental damage.

Reuters | Recordbreaking Sand And Dust Storms Battered Parts Of China And The Usmexico Border Region During | Updated: 10-07-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 15:25 IST
China and US-Mexico border experienced record dust storms in 2025, UN agency says
  • Country:
  • Line 3: United States
  • Mexico
  • China

Record-breaking ​sand and dust storms battered parts ​of China and the ‌U.S.-Mexico ​border region during 2025, disrupting transport, damaging health and the environment, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a ‌new report on Friday.

In April 2025, dust sweeping from Mongolia triggered China's worst sand and dust storm in a decade, measured by intensity, duration and ‌geographical reach, the report found. Along the U.S.-Mexico border, dust storms ‌were unusually frequent and intense. El Paso, Texas, recorded 50 dust-weather days in 2025, more than double the annual average and the highest number since the "Dust Bowl" disaster of ⁠the 1930s, ​the WMO report ⁠said. The world's highest average dust levels remained centred on the Bodélé Depression in Chad, one ⁠of the planet's most active regions of dust. Around 2 billion tons of dust ​enter the atmosphere each year, much of it originating in major ⁠desert regions including the Sahara, the Gobi and the Arabian Desert. While dust transport is ⁠a ​natural process, factors such as drought, poor land management and environmental degradation are contributing to the problem, the United Nations weather agency said in ⁠its latest report.

It said that while global average dust concentrations remained broadly ⁠unchanged from the ⁠previous year, severe regional dust events highlighted the growing risks posed by sand and dust storms, which affect more ‌than ‌150 countries worldwide.

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