Typhoon Bavi Wreaks Havoc Across East Asia
Typhoon Bavi battered Japan's southern islands and is set to impact Taiwan and China. Japan faced damaged infrastructure and power outages, leading to suspended flights. Taiwan preemptively evacuated 14,000 residents. The storm is expected to hit China's Wenzhou city next, prompting readiness efforts for potential damage.
Typhoon Bavi unleashed its fury on Japan's southern Sakishima island chain, delivering heavy rain and fierce winds. Authorities issued warnings about possible floods and landslides, urging residents to be cautious.
In Ishigaki, debris littered the streets as gusts surged, leading to flight cancellations and power outages affecting thousands of residents. Facing the storm's wrath, Taiwan evacuated over 14,000 people from vulnerable areas, issuing a typhoon holiday and canceling all flights. Despite Bavi weakening, officials remain vigilant.
In Wenzhou, China, preparations are underway for Bavi's expected impact. Residents are taking preventive actions, with older citizens being assisted to ensure their safety. Authorities are on high alert, ready to manage the storm's consequences and protect the population.