Typhoon Bavi Wreaks Havoc Across East Asia

Typhoon Bavi Pummelled Japans Southern Sakishima Island Chain With Heavy Rain And Violent Winds On Saturday As It Headed Towards Taiwan

Typhoon Bavi unleashed its fury on Japan's southern Sakishima island chain, delivering heavy rain and fierce winds. Authorities issued warnings about possible floods and landslides, urging residents to be cautious.

In Ishigaki, debris littered the streets as gusts surged, leading to flight cancellations and power outages affecting thousands of residents. Facing the storm's wrath, Taiwan evacuated over 14,000 people from vulnerable areas, issuing a typhoon holiday and canceling all flights. Despite Bavi weakening, officials remain vigilant.

In Wenzhou, China, preparations are underway for Bavi's expected impact. Residents are taking preventive actions, with older citizens being assisted to ensure their safety. Authorities are on high alert, ready to manage the storm's consequences and protect the population.