Patten and Heliovaara Triumph at Wimbledon Again

World number one pair Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara secured their third major title by winning the men's doubles at Wimbledon. They defeated Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in two tiebreak sets, maintaining composure and showcasing exceptional teamwork to clinch the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Number One Pair Henry Patten And Harri Heliovaara Claimed Their Third Major Together As They Beat Mate Pavic And Marcelo Arevalo To Win The Mens Doubles Title At Wimbledon For The Second Time The Match Did Not Produce A Single Break Point As The Servers Held Their Ground To Force A Tiebreak In Both Sets | Updated: 11-07-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 19:22 IST
Patten and Heliovaara Triumph at Wimbledon Again

World number one duo, Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara, have once again proven their dominance on the tennis court by winning the men's doubles title at Wimbledon. This marks their third major title together.

The formidable team overcame Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in a tense match that notably did not feature a single break point. Both pairs displayed remarkable serving skills, forcing tiebreaks in both sets.

Ultimately, the British-Finnish partnership kept their cool in the crucial moments, clinching the victory with scores of 7-6(4) 7-6(3), and affirming their standing at the top of the doubles game.

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