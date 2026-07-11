Torrential Monsoon Rains Devastate Southeastern Bangladesh Communities

In southeastern Bangladesh, torrential monsoon rains have caused deadly floods and landslides, killing 44 people and stranding over a million. The disaster has affected communication and relief efforts as the government, with support from military forces, struggles to deliver aid amid worsening climate conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Floods And Landslides Triggered By Days Of Torrential Monsoon Rain Have Killed At Least People In Southeastern Bangladesh And Left Over A Million Stranded As Authorities Raced On Saturday To Deliver Aid To Devastated Communities The Disaster Management Ministry Said On Saturday That Flooding Across Seven Districts Chattogram | Updated: 11-07-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 19:17 IST
Torrential Monsoon Rains Devastate Southeastern Bangladesh Communities
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Severe monsoon-induced floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in southeastern Bangladesh, claiming 44 lives and isolating over a million residents. Officials are scrambling to provide aid amidst substantial disruptions to infrastructure.

Flood-affected families face challenges with cut power supplies and submerged homes, leaving them reliant on dry rations. The military has been deployed to deliver essential supplies to displaced communities.

In addition to flooding, landslides have hit Rohingya refugee camps, resulting in further casualties. Experts attribute the increased intensity of such disasters to climate change, spotlighting its impacts on vulnerable regions like Bangladesh.

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