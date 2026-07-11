Tragic Loss: South African Football Star Jayden Adams Dies at 25

South African football fans are mourning the tragic death of Jayden Adams, a 25-year-old midfielder who played in the 2026 World Cup. The sports ministry confirmed his passing but did not disclose the cause of death.

Adams was instrumental in South Africa's World Cup journey, starting pivotal matches in the group stage and contributing to the historic victory over South Korea. His club, Mamelodi Sundowns, benefited from his talent, winning the African Champions League during the 2025/26 season.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie expressed his condolences, highlighting Adams' growth from a young prospect to a celebrated international player. The unexpected loss has left the nation grieving, with statements of remembrance from various football associations.