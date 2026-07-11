Marquez Brothers Shine as Marc Clinches 19th Sprint Win at German GP

Marc Marquez Underlined His Dominance At Sachsenring By Converting Pole Position Into Victory In Saturdays Sprint Race At The German Grand Prix

Marc Marquez showcased his remarkable prowess, successfully converting his pole position into a win during the sprint race at the German Grand Prix, defeating his younger sibling Alex Marquez.

The seven-time world champion led the 15-lap contest decisively, reaffirming his dominance at Sachsenring and adding to his impressive record.

Despite contests from top competitors like Fabio Di Giannantonio and Ai Ogura, Marquez maintained control till the end. Unfortunately, Marco Bezzecchi, due to a crash, had to withdraw and will undergo surgery.