Marc Marquez Dominates at Sachsenring with Record-Breaking Sprint Win

In an impressive display at the Sachsenring, Marc Marquez clinched a lap-record pole position and won the German Grand Prix sprint race. He held off his brother Alex Marquez to achieve his 19th MotoGP sprint win. The victory narrows his gap to championship leader Jorge Martin to 32 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marc Marquez Completed A Dominant Saturday At Sachsenring By Following A Laprecord Pole Position With Victory In The German Grand Prix Sprint Race | Updated: 11-07-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 19:31 IST
Marc Marquez Dominates at Sachsenring with Record-Breaking Sprint Win
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez demonstrated his formidable skills at the Sachsenring by setting a lap-record pole position and winning the German Grand Prix sprint race. This victory marks his 19th MotoGP sprint win, achieved after fending off his brother, Alex Marquez, who stayed close throughout the race.

The successful run allowed Marc to narrow the championship gap to leader Jorge Martin to 32 points, underscoring his 12-time win streak at the Sachsenring. "Alex was pushing quite hard," Marc remarked, acknowledging the fierce competition from his sibling.

Amidst other performances, VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio secured third place, while challenges such as a collarbone injury sidelined Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi for the rest of the weekend. Championship leader Martin managed a sixth-place finish, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and KTM's Pedro Acosta close behind.

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