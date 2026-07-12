Tragedy Strikes: Tamil Nadu Mourns Vellore Resident Lost in Vietnam Boat Capsize

Tamil Nadu's Vellore MLA, Vinoth Kannan, expressed his sympathies to the family of Vinayakumar, a Vellore resident who perished in a tragic boat capsize incident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island. The disaster claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists when a sudden storm overturned their vessel.

Vinayakumar was among the passengers on a boat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, which tragically capsized due to the unforeseen storm. Survivor Nirmal Kumar recounted the chilling moments when the boat was flipped by the violent weather, underscoring inadequate medical facilities on the nearby island.

The Indian Embassy confirmed the fatalities, prompting swift but ultimately insufficient local rescue operations. While initial rescue efforts were quick, the absence of vital medical aid hindered life-saving measures. Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the details leading to the mishap.