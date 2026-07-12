Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel Facing Bomb Threat Sparks Heavy Investigation

Mumbai Police activate a full-scale investigation after receiving a bomb threat targeting the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The ominous call, connected to a similar recent threat at Delhi's Red Fort, sparked a rigorous security search. Authorities are actively tracing call origins to apprehend the culprit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 14:18 IST
Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel Facing Bomb Threat Sparks Heavy Investigation
Visuals from outside Taj Mahal Palace (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police launched a meticulous investigation following a bomb threat call directed at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The alarming call was received at approximately 12 am by Navi Mumbai Police, who subsequently informed Mumbai Police about the situation.

Responding to the alert, law enforcement swiftly conducted a detailed search of the hotel. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to trace the origin of the threat and identify the suspect behind it.

The incident occurred merely a day after a similar false threat at Delhi's Red Fort led to heightened security measures. Authorities remain on high alert and are determined to track down the sources of these critical calls.

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