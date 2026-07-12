Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel Facing Bomb Threat Sparks Heavy Investigation

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police launched a meticulous investigation following a bomb threat call directed at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The alarming call was received at approximately 12 am by Navi Mumbai Police, who subsequently informed Mumbai Police about the situation.

Responding to the alert, law enforcement swiftly conducted a detailed search of the hotel. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to trace the origin of the threat and identify the suspect behind it.

The incident occurred merely a day after a similar false threat at Delhi's Red Fort led to heightened security measures. Authorities remain on high alert and are determined to track down the sources of these critical calls.