Drone Incursion: Kuwait Oil Site Under Siege
An attack by a 'hostile' drone targeted a Kuwait Oil Company drilling platform, injuring one worker. Additionally, three northern border posts sustained material damage. The Kuwait army reported these incidents, underscoring escalating tensions affecting critical infrastructure in the region.
- Country:
- Kuwait
A 'hostile' drone targeted a drilling platform owned by the Kuwait Oil Company, injuring one worker, as reported by the Kuwait army.
On the social media platform X, the army disclosed that three border posts to the north also suffered attacks, incurring material damage.
This series of incidents highlights the rising tensions impacting vital infrastructures in Kuwait.