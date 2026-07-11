Drone Attack Triggers Chaos in Taganrog Bay

One Person Was Killed As A Result Of A Drone Attack On Four Vessels

A drone assault in Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov resulted in the death of a seaman aboard a technical support vessel, according to Russian authorities. The attack targeted four vessels, including a tanker carrying methanol. Despite the tragedy, officials assured there is no threat of a methanol spill.

The governor of Russia's Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, confirmed the mishap and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased on Telegram. Apart from the fatality, the vessels endured varying degrees of damage, though no other injuries were reported.

This incident marked a continued pattern of drone attacks, as Friday witnessed fires at fuel depots and the Taganrog sea port. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have destroyed 178 Ukrainian drones overnight across various regions, highlighting ongoing tensions.