Heatwave Havoc: Europe's Excess Death Toll Soars

Europe witnessed over 10,000 excess deaths due to a record-breaking heatwave in late June, data revealed, with most victims being seniors. The dire situation highlighted the impact of climate change, as scientists connected the extreme weather to human-induced environmental shifts, making such phenomena more frequent and intense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 04:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 04:32 IST
Heatwave Havoc: Europe's Excess Death Toll Soars
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  • Line 3: Denmark

During a record-breaking heatwave in late June, European countries reported over 10,000 excess deaths, according to official data. The majority of these deaths were among individuals aged 65 and above, as per EuroMOMO, an entity supported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization.

Lasse Vestergaard, Chief Physician at Denmark's Statens Serum Institut, claimed, 'It is difficult to explain this high excess mortality by anything but the extreme heat.' Scientists argued that such heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to human-induced climate change, which exacerbated the situation.

The data suggested no other major contributing factors, such as COVID-19, in the spike to 10,650 excess deaths during June 22-28 when the heatwave peaked. The extreme heat affected power supplies, closed schools, and set new temperature records in several countries, including France, Spain, and the UK.

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