Sports Highlights: Injuries, Debuts, and World Cup Talks

From Emerson Hancock's injury during the Mariners game to Cristo Fernandez's soccer debut, this sports round-up covers it all. Discussing the potential expansion of the World Cup, FIFA's president weighs in. Also, headlines include tennis victories, MMA records, and All-Star Game picks, illuminating a diverse sports landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 05:22 IST
Sports Highlights: Injuries, Debuts, and World Cup Talks
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dynamic roundup of sports news, notable highlights include the unfortunate injury of Seattle Mariners' pitcher Emerson Hancock during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hancock sustained an injury to his pitching hand, causing an early exit from the game after making an impressive play.

Meanwhile, 'Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernandez made headlines by stepping off the screen and onto the soccer field, debuting for El Paso in a USL match. His performance drew attention as he transitioned from actor to athlete.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that discussions on a further World Cup expansion to include 64 teams will commence following the 2026 edition, promising significant changes to the tournament's structure.

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