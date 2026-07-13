World in Focus: Latest Developments from Around the Globe

Germany has approved funding for 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine, marking a significant military support initiative from a Western power. This assistance underscores Ukraine's reliance on unmanned vehicles in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Amid escalating Middle Eastern tensions, Iran has targeted U.S. facilities in the Gulf, leading to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. Despite this, President Trump confirmed that the strait remains open for commercial traffic.

In domestic shifts, Malaysia's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, faces political challenges after a key regional ally defeated his coalition in Johor state polls, potentially straining federal government alliances.