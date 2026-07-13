World in Focus: Latest Developments from Around the Globe

This collection of world news briefs highlights Germany's funding of drones for Ukraine, a tragic pub fire in Bangkok, Zelenskiy's dismissal of Ukraine's Prime Minister, developments in the Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions, and Malaysia's political landscape shift following state polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 05:22 IST
World in Focus: Latest Developments from Around the Globe
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Germany has approved funding for 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine, marking a significant military support initiative from a Western power. This assistance underscores Ukraine's reliance on unmanned vehicles in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Amid escalating Middle Eastern tensions, Iran has targeted U.S. facilities in the Gulf, leading to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. Despite this, President Trump confirmed that the strait remains open for commercial traffic.

In domestic shifts, Malaysia's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, faces political challenges after a key regional ally defeated his coalition in Johor state polls, potentially straining federal government alliances.

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Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

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Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

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