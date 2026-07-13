Blazing Infernos: Europe's Heatwave Crisis

A devastating wildfire on Monday tore through a historic forest near Paris, necessitating highway closures and deploying water-bombing aircraft. The disaster coincides with Spain's death toll from its deadliest wildfires, now standing at 13 amid a severe heatwave scorching western Europe.

France has deployed hundreds of firefighters to combat a fast-moving blaze near Fontainebleau. Notably, the fire forced the closure of a major highway and suspended high-speed train services, raising suspicions of deliberate arson, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

The relentless heatwave has led to excess deaths, with records indicating thousands more fatalities than usual throughout Europe. These climatic extremes have damaged crops, disrupted transportation, and intensified heat's lethality, prompting warnings of further deadly weeks ahead.