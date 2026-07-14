India Condemns Aggressive Maritime Strikes in Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

In a stern rebuke to recent maritime violence, India on Tuesday condemned assaults on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, labeling them 'aggressive acts' targeting crew safety and international shipping routes. The Ministry of External Affairs swiftly responded, summoning Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest regarding these concerning developments.

The Indian government expressed 'deep concern' about the escalating maritime hostilities in West Asia, emphasizing the urgent need for ceasing strikes on commercial shipping to uphold global maritime trade and security. The MEA stressed that diplomatic engagement is crucial to restoring peace and stability in the region.

In detailing the incident's scope, the MEA reported significant Indian involvement aboard the targeted ships, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, with 30 out of 46 crew members hailing from India. Tragically, one Indian sailor lost his life, and numerous others were injured, prompting heartfelt condolences and support from the Indian government.

The MEA pledged continuous monitoring by India's diplomatic missions in the UAE, ensuring liaison with local authorities to support the affected sailors. Additionally, the ministry highlighted proactive diplomatic steps, including summoning the Iranian envoy to New Delhi, to underscore India's protest against these missile strikes.