Crude Oil Crisis: Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

The escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran has led to a resurgence in Middle East spot crude prices, as buyers express concern over potential disruptions to oil exports via the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Asian countries have been forced to seek alternative supply routes amid the turmoil, sources revealed this Tuesday.

Attacks have intensified following a U.S. assault on Iran, triggering a series of retaliations impacting Gulf nations and shipping lanes. Iran's recent targeting of oil tankers increases the risk for shipping companies, who are closely monitoring this volatile scenario, as they consider future oil transport activities.

Prices in the region have entered backwardation, a market condition where immediate prices are higher than future costs, indicative of tightening supplies. With a naval blockade reinstated by the U.S., the global oil landscape faces a precarious moment, prompting claims of political brinkmanship.