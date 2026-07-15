Taiwan's Juicy Export: Mangoes Charm Europe

Taiwan’s renowned mangoes, previously a delicacy chiefly available on the island, are now headed to European markets, starting with France and Britain. Despite high costs and stringent EU regulations, the aromatic and flavorful Taiwanese varieties, mainly Summer Snow and Irwin, are expected to win over European consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 07:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 07:31 IST
Taiwan's Juicy Export: Mangoes Charm Europe
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Taiwanese mangoes, long cherished for their taste and aroma, are expanding their reach to Europe, with initial shipments going to France and Britain. Previously, European countries relied on imports from India and Pakistan for their mango supply.

The move, spearheaded by fruit export company Natural House Taiwan, aims to compete on flavor, despite high export costs. CEO David Chen expressed confidence in the mangoes' ability to draw buyers, even at a premium price, during an interview from Taichung.

Historically, Taiwan's agricultural exports, including pineapples and bananas during the Japanese colonial period, set the stage for its current tech industry dominance. The introduction of the Irwin mango variety in the 1960s marked a turning point, establishing Taiwan's reputation in mango production.

Amid heightened political tensions with China, which has imposed import bans on various fruits citing phytosanitary concerns, Taiwan's government is keen to tap into new export markets. Mango farmer You Tsang-fu remains optimistic about European reception, describing Snow Mangoes as 'the Louis Vuitton of the mango world.'

Despite the regulatory hurdles set by the EU, this expansion signifies a strategic push against market barriers imposed by neighboring regions, fostering a new chapter for Taiwan's agricultural prowess on the global stage.

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