China's economic growth decelerated significantly to 4.3% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, according to official data released on Wednesday. The slowdown fell short of analysts' 4.5% growth forecast, as subdued domestic demand and repercussions from the Iran conflict's oil shock overshadowed robust production and exports.

Fabien Yip, a market analyst at IG in Sydney, noted the continuing centrality of manufacturing in powering growth. However, the government's goals to boost consumption have not fully materialized, and the absence of a substantial stimulus package has been a disappointment. Yip further pointed out the fragility of the consumer sector, hampered by a lack of interest rate cuts from the central bank.

Meanwhile, Andy Ji, an analyst at ITC Markets in Shanghai, highlighted the drag from a decline in domestic investment. With reliance on high-tech industrial strength juxtaposed against faltering consumption, there is a pressing need for balanced policy actions, potentially involving special local government bond issuances or new financing tools to stabilize investment levels.