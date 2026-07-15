China's Economic Hurdle: Domestic Demand Slows Growth
China's economic growth fell to 4.3% in Q2, missing forecasts due to weak domestic demand and an oil shock linked to the Iran conflict. Despite strong exports, the slowdown highlights an imbalance in growth, emphasizing the need for increased domestic investment and potential rate cuts by policymakers.
- Country:
- China
China's economic growth decelerated significantly to 4.3% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, according to official data released on Wednesday. The slowdown fell short of analysts' 4.5% growth forecast, as subdued domestic demand and repercussions from the Iran conflict's oil shock overshadowed robust production and exports.
Fabien Yip, a market analyst at IG in Sydney, noted the continuing centrality of manufacturing in powering growth. However, the government's goals to boost consumption have not fully materialized, and the absence of a substantial stimulus package has been a disappointment. Yip further pointed out the fragility of the consumer sector, hampered by a lack of interest rate cuts from the central bank.
Meanwhile, Andy Ji, an analyst at ITC Markets in Shanghai, highlighted the drag from a decline in domestic investment. With reliance on high-tech industrial strength juxtaposed against faltering consumption, there is a pressing need for balanced policy actions, potentially involving special local government bond issuances or new financing tools to stabilize investment levels.